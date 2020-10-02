oss Country teams competed at the 1st Annual Riann Lubinski Invitational hosted by Nixa High School on Wednesday, September 23rd. All runners competed in a 5K, 3.1 mile race. To medal in the Varsity races, a runner needed to finish in the top 20 and in the top 10 in the Junior Varsity races. The…Read More
by Doug Berger The Ava Bears tallied their second South Central Association Conference football win when with two seconds remaining in the game, Bears quarterback Zach Richards dove for the end zone pylon to score the game winning touchdown. Ava came away with a 22-14 win, and improve their overall record to 3-2. The Bears…
By Doug Berger The Ava Lady Bears volleyball squad hosted Fordland September 21 and came away with a 2-0 win. The Lady Bears took set play 25-11 and 25-17. The teams were tied in the first set at eight, before Ava went on a five point run to start pulling away. They later put together…
According to Douglas County Clerk Karry Davis, the last day for voter registration for the November election is October 7th. Registered voters wanting to vote by absentee ballot can now do so at the courthouse during normal business hours. Voters can also request to have an application for an absentee ballot mailed to them. The…
The Veterans of Foreign Wars are conducting their Annual Student Competition for scholarships with patriotic and democratic themes. Students will have the opportunity of competing for scholarships at the local, regional, state and national levels. Patriot's Pen Each year more than 138,000 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW's Patriot's Pen youth essay contest for a chance to…
Homecoming related activities have been well underway this week in celebration of the Ava High School homecoming game Friday evening, when the Ava Bears face the Houston Tigers at Silvey Field, kicking off at 7 p.m. During the evening, the king and queen will be selected from the students pictured.
Staff of 17 Still Offer Health Screenings, Immunizations, Inspections, and More. by Doug Berger The Douglas County Health Department's responsibilities extend beyond its involvement in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though Covid-19 has brought the Douglas County Health Department's responsibilities in fighting the virus to the forefront, they have a wide ranging area of programs…
By Doug Berger Douglas County has received $1,546,864 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act income as of August 24. Douglas County Clerk Karry Davis indicated that of this figure $187,715.49 has been disbursed as of August 27. Disbursements through the program show that monies have been provided to eight organizations, offices or…