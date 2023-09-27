MU Extension Will Be Your ‘Good Neighbor’ At Heritage Pioneer Festival Friday, Saturday

On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29 and 30, the Douglas County University of Missouri Extension will participate in Good Neighbor Week by participating in the Heritage Pioneer Festival. Extension personnel and County Extension council members will be at the Heritage Festival both days, welcoming visitors, sharing information about the festival as well as Extension programs, and simply being good neighbors to all who attend.

The Heritage Pioneer Festival will be held at the showgrounds of the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association, one mile north of Ava on Highway 5. The festival will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, and admission is free.

Missouri Good Neighbor Week, Sept. 29-Oct. 4, encourages Missourians to participate in events and activities to establish connections with their neighbors.

MU Extension community development specialist David Burton launched MU Extension’s Engaged Neighbor Project several years ago with the goal of promoting more caring and connected communities. Last year, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation designating Missouri Good Neighbor Week.

The 2023 goal is to document 15,000 acts of neighboring in the state. To support this effort, county extension offices across Missouri are engaging in service activities during Missouri Good Neighbor Week.

Missouri Good Neighbor Week starts Sept. 28, coinciding with National Good Neighbor Day, which was first proclaimed by President Gerald R. Ford in 1976.

The Pioneer Heritage Festival celebrates our local heritage with exhibitors, live music, dancing, costume and baking contests, great food and a youth talent show.

Festival organizers say 30 or more exhibitors will be set up to demonstrate old-time skills of the Ozarks. To promote the Good Neighbor motif, Extension personnel expect to have a schedule of planned activities, and information about the various crafters and exhibitors, so they can assist visitors as they come through the gate.

The Douglas County Extension Council will also be soliciting information from local residents to help the Council determine what programs the community would like to see offered during the coming year.

More information on Good Neighbor Week and University of Missouri Extension programs can be found online or by contacting the Douglas County Extension Office at 417-683-4409.