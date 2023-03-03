Natalie Caine named chief administrative officer at Mayo Clinic in Rochester

Mayo Clinic has named Natalie Caine chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. She succeeds Mary Jo Williamson, who rotated to a new leadership role with Mayo Collaborative Services in August. Caine will assume her new role on Oct. 12.

As Rochester chief administrative officer, Caine will partner with Amy W. Williams, M.D., physician practice leader in Rochester and executive dean of the practice, to provide overall management of the Rochester practice and oversee the Rochester practice’s operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic to cure, connect and transform health care.

“Mayo Clinic in Rochester is a world-renowned destination medical center that is transforming the future of health care,” says Christina Zorn, Mayo Clinic chief administrative officer. “Natalie has distinguished herself by leading initiatives that align with the needs of our patients and provide opportunities for staff to find even more meaning in their work. She will serve as a tremendous partner to Dr. Williams to continue advancing Mayo Clinic in Rochester.”

Caine joined Mayo Clinic in 2005 as an administrative fellow. She has had progressive responsibilities across the outpatient, hospital, and surgical and procedural practice. She has held several leadership roles, including Rochester site director of the administrative fellowship program, assistant secretary of the Midwest Clinical Practice Committee, and her most recent role as associate administrator of the Department of Medicine.

Caine earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management from Missouri State University and a Master of Health Care Administration from the University of Missouri. She is an assistant professor in Health Care Administration, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, and a fellow in the Mayo Clinic Quality Academy. She is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

(Editor’s Note: Natalie Cain is the daughter of John and Brenda (Clinkingbeard) Cain and granddaughter of Florence and the late Lyle Clinkingbeard of Ava, Mo.)