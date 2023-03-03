Free Pesticide Training

Free Pesticide Applicator Training will be held March 10th from 10:00 am – 12:15 pm at the Ava General Baptist Activity Center, Ava, MO.

The training provides certification to obtain a Restricted-Use Pesticide license for private agricultural producers and will also count for private pesticide applicator recertification requirements by the state.

To attend the training, you must be 18 years or older. Registration online at https://extension.missouri.edu/events or call 417-683-4409.