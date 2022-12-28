First Day Hike Planned at Bryant Creek State Park

Is there a better way to kick off the new year than by getting outside and burning off some extra holiday calories? On New Year’s Day, America’s State Parks organization will once again celebrate with the year’s inaugural First Day Hikes initiative. A hike is planned this year at Bryant Creek State Park.

The two-mile hike is planned for 10 a.m. The hike will be held on the Pike Hollow Trail. Meet at the trailhead of Bryant Creek, County Road 337 D. From Ava, take Route 5 south to Route N. Follow Route N for 12 miles to the park entrance.

Bring water, warm clothes, and wear good shoes for hiking.

This will be an out-and-back hike. At the halfway point, you will have an opportunity to see the spectacular views of Bryant Creek and the surrounding bluffs from the constructed overlook. The Pike Hollow trail is a rugged natural surface trail of easy to moderate difficulty.

The event is free. For more information about the hike, call 417-334-4704.