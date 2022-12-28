Ava R-1 Board of Education Meets

Hears Maintenance, Health Services Reports

The Ava Board of Education met Thursday, Dec. 15.

Maintenance Report

Maintenance Director James Heath update the board of several maintenance items. Heath said the custodial and maintenance staff a continue to receive compliments on the cleanliness of the buildings and their great staff.

“They are an asset to our buildings,” Heath said.

Heath said that they have received lot sof compliments on the shininess of the entryway to the West building and the

colored accents on the tiles.

Current projects include working on some of the bathrooms and updating vanities, moving some printers around in the elementary office, and continuing to meet maintenance orders in a timely manner.

A major heating and cooling project is underway. When complete, Heath will be able to see each system online. It will allow Heath or members of the administrative staff direct access to control thermostats when needed.

• At the current time, 1/3 of the units, Heath can view on line. Timeline for the remaining units is hopefully after the first of the year. “We are waiting on the company,” Heath said..

• The elementary library and the elementary gym are wired into the system. Currently, maintenance workers are

working on the PAC building.

• High School gym is still pending wiring on thermostats due to electrician waitlist. “I put in a switch so it can be controlled by us,” Heath said.

Future maintenance projects include wiring up plugs in the MS/HS Cafeteria for the teachers’ hot lunches, upgrading storm drain system at the Weight Room (possibly summer project), and the handrails on the North end of the Middle School (summer project). Maintenance workers are waiting on warmer weather to black top the holes in the PAC parking lot and the street east of the high school.

Health Services

November was a very busy month in the Health Services Department.

MOCH, Nurses, and High School health students held 3 separate dental screening and fluoride application clinics. Due to online consent forms, participation rates soared. On Nov. 3, the Middle School held their clinic with 261 students screened and 71 referrals for further treament. The High School clinic was held on Nov. 30 with 179 screenings and 69 referrals for further treatment. Elementary and PK clinic was on Nov. 2 with 334 screenings.

MS and HS referrals were all mailed home to parents with a consent form for treatment on the MOCH dental bus. The dental bus was present on campus December 5-16th.

“We are so very fortunate to be included in their service as they provide dental work for our students through a grant from Missouri Ozarks Community Health,” said Elementary Principal Katy Chapman. “If treatment beyond preventative services is needed such as fillings, crowns, extractions and space maintainers, the MOCH Dental Bus provides that as well. This program is such a blessing to us and we are very thankful for their service to our students.”

Nurse Lindsey has been working on MS/HS immunization compliance along with coordinating a visit by the Cox Care Mobile to be on campus in the future. They will be able to provide sports physicals and immunizations with prior parental consent.

Nurse Wendy continues to reach out to parents of PK, trying obtain 100% immunization compliance by report time in January.

Many hearing and vision screenings continue to be done in each office for SPED and to address teachers concerns.

The number of illnesses continued to rise during November. The Elementary/PK Clinic saw 1104 student during November. Middle/HS Clinic saw 1192 students.

Other Action

• The school board also discussed: Flex Plan -Section 125 Renewal, Belcher Local Scholarship, long-range planning, Student Information System, MSBA Policy Update. The board also reviewed the Federal Program, the A+ Program, Extra-Curricular & Co-Curricular Activities.

• Graduation 2023 was set for Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at C.E. Harlan Stadium.

The next regular school board meeting will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 6:30 in the Board of Education Room.