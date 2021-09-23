Man Arrested on Sex Charges

A Willow Springs man has been charged in Douglas County for a sex crime involving a child younger than 12 years old.

On September 9, 2021 Jeremy Collins, age 40, of Willow Springs, Missouri was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Douglas County jail for a charge of Child Molestation that was investigated by Detective Kobby Roberts and Detective Nathan Long with the assistance of the State Children’s Division. On September 10, 2021 the Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office filed a warrant for Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy-Deviate Sexual Intercourse-Person Less Than 12 Years of Age an Unclassified Felony and Child Molestation-1st Degree a Class A Felony.

Collins appeared in court September 16th for a counsel hearing. He posted a $25,000.00 bail on September 17th. A condition of his bond was that he is to have no contact with victim or children under 17.

Collins is slated to appear in Douglas County Associate Circuit Court on October 14th for a preliminary hearing.