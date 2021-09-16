The Ava Chamber of Commerce welcomes M. C. Wayne’s Welding

By Michelle Strubeck The Ava Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 10th to welcome M. C. Wayne’s Welding as the newest member of the Chamber of Commerce. Owner Corey Wayne stated being a member gives him and his business partner, Robert Sprick an opportunity to help the community grow and build in a safe, positive manner.

Corey spent seven years traveling across the U. S. as a furniture mover before getting into welding four years ago. He said no one job is the same; they each have their own set of challenges, but what he and Robert love is seeing the reactions of their customers when a project is complete and expectations have been exceeded.

Based in Norwood, they do offer a mobile service within a 200 mile radius and they are licensed, insured and certified.