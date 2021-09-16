Mountain Grove Woman Killed in Douglas Co. Crash

A Mountain Grove woman died Sept. 12 in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Douglas County. The accident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on private property on County Road 150, seven miles south of Mountain Grove.

Karla S. Besson, 53, was driving a 2001 Polaris Sportsman 400. The Highway Patrol said the accident occurred when her ATV travelled off an embankment ad overturned. Besson was ejected from the ATV; she was pronounced dead at the scene by Douglas County Deputy Sam Evans.