In Stride Ava Cross-Country hits the hard top

By Jason Hoekema

Freelance Journalist

Headed to state is the ultimate goal for coach Melissa Dalton and the 2020 Ava High School Cross Country team.

This includes maintaining athlete health as Dalton was seen checking temperatures before the group started a training session with rain showers gathering south of Ava on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

“As long as there isn’t any thunder, lightning and it’s not pouring down rain we will run,” said Dalton. “If it does, we head to the gym and work out there and use the health equipment on the stage.”

This year returning seniors include Hanna and Rebekah Evans who carried a PR of 30:47 and 29:07, respectively, during their sophomore year in 2019. They improved… to…. this previous season.

The pair hope to remain injury free this season and make their senior year the best of their high school careers.

“It’s bittersweet because it’s our last year running in high school and we won’t be running in college,” said Hanna.

Rebekah agreed with the statement.

Running the 5K (3.1 mile) course Rebekah carries a personal record time of 29 minutes and 30 seconds while her sister Hannah topped her best with a time of 29 minutes and 35 seconds.

Nearly identical times for the twins.

The boys and girls schedule for this season are as follows:

9/4at Strafford

9/9 at Willow Springs

9/16 at Hollister

9/21 at Nixa

9/28 at Mountain Grove

10/5 at Springfield Catholic

10/11 at Willow Springs (Boys Only)

10/14 at Mountain Grove

10/19 Ava