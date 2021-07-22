Two Single-Car Crashes Injure Two

On July 14th, Kylee Atkison, 33, of Branson, received serious injuries when her 1993 Chevy pickup traveled off the side of Highway 14, ten miles west of Ava. Atkison, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected when the vehicle returned to the road and overturned.

Atkison was transported by Ava Ambulance to Cox South Hospital.

The accident was investigated by Corporal DJ Johnson of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

On July 17th, Dylan Padgett, 24, of Cuba, Missouri, received moderate injuries when the 2003 Volkswagon Jetta he was riding in traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The vehicle was driven by Jeremy Randolph, 38, of Kissee Mills, Missouri.

It’s unknown if either the driver or passenger were wearing a seatbelt.

Padgett was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.

The accident was investigated by Master Sergeant CA Hogue of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.