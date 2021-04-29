Ava Bears and Lady Bears Place First

The Ava Bears track squads captured first place finishes in the Ava Relays.

The Ava boys’ team took home a first place finish with 20 teams competing.

Individual Ava medal results were:

100 Meter Dash-Rylin Dickson, third.

400 Meter Dash-Flint Sallee, second.

800 Meter Run-Grady Goss, first.

4×200 Meter Relay-Braydon Thorburn, Blayne Mendel, Hunter Hall and Rylin Dickson, first.

Discus-Luke Little, second.

4×800 Meter Relay-Braydon Thorburn, Grady Goss, Colby Miles and Blayne Mendel, first.

4×100 Meter Relay-Flint Sallee, Hunter Hall, Blayne Mendel and Rylin Dickson.

4×400 Meter Relay-Braydon Thorburn, Blayne Mendel, Flint Sallee and Grady Goss, first.

The Ava girls’ squad finished first out of 17 teams.

Individual Ava medal results were:

100 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first.

Pole Vault-Celia Fossett, second.

200 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first.

400 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first.

800 Meter Run-Mallory Melton, third.

3200 Meter Run-Mallory Melton, second.

100 Meter Dash-Keeley Akers, second.

4×100 Meter Relay-Keeley Akers, Olivia Gastineau, Paige Kimmons and Karli Pederson, second.

300 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first; Lexie Gastineau, third.

4×200 Meter Relay-Celia Fossett, Sara Mendel, Keeley Akers and Lexie Gastineau, second.

4×400 Meter Relay-Addie Croston, Sara Mendel, Olivia Gastineau and Lexie Gastineau, third.

4×800 Meter Relay-Addie Croston, Karleyna Kilgore, Maggey Potter and Paige Kimmons, first.

High Jump-Hannah Evans, first.

Long Jump-Hannah Evans, first.