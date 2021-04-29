Ava Bears and Lady Bears Place First
The Ava Bears track squads captured first place finishes in the Ava Relays.
The Ava boys’ team took home a first place finish with 20 teams competing.
Individual Ava medal results were:
100 Meter Dash-Rylin Dickson, third.
400 Meter Dash-Flint Sallee, second.
800 Meter Run-Grady Goss, first.
4×200 Meter Relay-Braydon Thorburn, Blayne Mendel, Hunter Hall and Rylin Dickson, first.
Discus-Luke Little, second.
4×800 Meter Relay-Braydon Thorburn, Grady Goss, Colby Miles and Blayne Mendel, first.
4×100 Meter Relay-Flint Sallee, Hunter Hall, Blayne Mendel and Rylin Dickson.
4×400 Meter Relay-Braydon Thorburn, Blayne Mendel, Flint Sallee and Grady Goss, first.
The Ava girls’ squad finished first out of 17 teams.
Individual Ava medal results were:
100 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first.
Pole Vault-Celia Fossett, second.
200 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first.
400 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first.
800 Meter Run-Mallory Melton, third.
3200 Meter Run-Mallory Melton, second.
100 Meter Dash-Keeley Akers, second.
4×100 Meter Relay-Keeley Akers, Olivia Gastineau, Paige Kimmons and Karli Pederson, second.
300 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first; Lexie Gastineau, third.
4×200 Meter Relay-Celia Fossett, Sara Mendel, Keeley Akers and Lexie Gastineau, second.
4×400 Meter Relay-Addie Croston, Sara Mendel, Olivia Gastineau and Lexie Gastineau, third.
4×800 Meter Relay-Addie Croston, Karleyna Kilgore, Maggey Potter and Paige Kimmons, first.
High Jump-Hannah Evans, first.
Long Jump-Hannah Evans, first.