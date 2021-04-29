Ava Bears and Lady Bears Place First

Celia Fossett pulls into the lead of the 100 Meter Hurdles to finish first at the Ava Relays.

The Ava Bears track squads captured first place finishes in the Ava Relays.

The Ava boys’ team took home a first place finish with 20 teams competing.

Individual Ava medal results were:

100 Meter Dash-Rylin Dickson, third.

400 Meter Dash-Flint Sallee, second.

800 Meter Run-Grady Goss, first.

4×200 Meter Relay-Braydon Thorburn, Blayne Mendel, Hunter Hall and Rylin Dickson, first.

Discus-Luke Little, second.

4×800 Meter Relay-Braydon Thorburn, Grady Goss, Colby Miles and Blayne Mendel, first.

4×100 Meter Relay-Flint Sallee, Hunter Hall, Blayne Mendel and Rylin Dickson.

4×400 Meter Relay-Braydon Thorburn, Blayne Mendel, Flint Sallee and Grady Goss, first.

The Ava girls’ squad finished first out of 17 teams.

Individual Ava medal results were:

100 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first.

Pole Vault-Celia Fossett, second.

200 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first.

400 Meter Dash-Hannah Evans, first.

800 Meter Run-Mallory Melton, third.

3200 Meter Run-Mallory Melton, second.

100 Meter Dash-Keeley Akers, second.

4×100 Meter Relay-Keeley Akers, Olivia Gastineau, Paige Kimmons and Karli Pederson, second.

300 Meter Hurdles-Celia Fossett, first; Lexie Gastineau, third.

4×200 Meter Relay-Celia Fossett, Sara Mendel, Keeley Akers and Lexie Gastineau, second.

4×400 Meter Relay-Addie Croston, Sara Mendel, Olivia Gastineau and Lexie Gastineau, third.

4×800 Meter Relay-Addie Croston, Karleyna Kilgore, Maggey Potter and Paige Kimmons, first.

High Jump-Hannah Evans, first. 

Long Jump-Hannah Evans, first.

Doug Berger/Herald
Ava Bear Brayden Thorburn closes on Mountain Grove and Willow Springs runners in the 4×800 Meter Relay. The Bears took first in the event at the Ava Relays.

