2nd COVID Shot Clinic

Michael Boyink/Herald On Saturday, February 27th Ava hosted another COVID-19 vaccination clinic. This clinic was only to administer 2nd doses to people who had received the first shot at the previous clinic. (Above) Susan Ambrosio of Ava gets a shot from nurse Rachel Burkhart. Ambrosio said she had no issues relating to the first shot.
Donna and Glenn Egge of Ava sit in the post-shot waiting area. Glenn reported no issues from the first dose, while Donna reported a sore arm and three days of not feeling 100%.