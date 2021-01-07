Douglas County Health Department: COVID-19 Vaccine Supply ‘Very Limited’

According to Valerie Reese, Douglas County Health Department Administrator,

“We have received numerous calls in regards to the COVID 19 vaccine. Vaccine supply is very limited. At this time the state of Missouri remains in phase 1A.”

The Department of Health and Environmental Control defines Phase 1A as “vaccinating frontline workers in a healthcare setting who are at highest risk of contracting COVID-19 and are essential to preventing mortality.” These workers are doctors, nurses, first responders, home healthcare providers, dentists, pharmacists, etc.

“When more doses become available the remainder of group 1A will be completed and then they will move into Phase 2,” Reese said. “Not all local health departments, pharmacies, and providers’ offices have received the vaccine and may not for some time. We will announce further information as soon as it become available.”

Learn more at covidvaccine.mo.gov.