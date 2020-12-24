Ava City Council Receives “Clean” Audit, Sees Increased Revenue from Local Sales Taxes

by Michael Boyink

[email protected]

On Tuesday, December 22nd, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

KPM Audit

Jennifer Schatzer from KPM was present at the meeting to deliver the audit for the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2020.

Overall the city received an “unmodified” or clean audit, which Schatzer said was “consistent with previous years.”

City Finances

City Treasurer Peggy Porter added that the city’s balances as of the end of November were ~ $3.2 Million.

Both Porter and Mayor Burrely Loftin mentioned that Ava was seeing an increase in revenue from sales taxes. Porter estimated an increase of $149,000 during the last 12 month period over the previous.

Porter attributed the increase to residents doing more local shopping due to COVID-19 concerns.

Storm Sirens

Mayor Loftin reported that the city was going to start testing the storm sirens monthly on the 2nd Wednesday, weather permitting.

The more frequent tests were recommended by the manufacturer of the sirens, suggesting that it might help two of Ava’s sirens to be more reliable.

Boom Truck

Mayor Loftin said the city’s boom truck had developed a crack, but it had already been repaired and was back in service.

Municipal Pool

Mayor Loftin reported that this summer the city will make the last payment of approximately $107,000 on the municipal pool.

Lights on Square

“NASA called.” was the comment that started off the discussion of the new lights on the Ava square.

Mayor Loftin said it was his intent to light it up better than it had been in the past. He said the new LED lights have twice the output of the previous lights, and he had already gotten comments from merchants on the square about feeling safer when closing shop in the dark.

Loftin said the new lights will cost the city roughly $2.00 more a month to operate than the previous lights.

Wastewater Treatment Plant

Mayor Loftin said he had hoped to have an update on filter replacement at the WWTP, but the contractors had stopped early for the holiday.

Sanitation/Street Shed

Loftin reported that the red metal framework was all up, the exterior siding was in place, and overhead doors were due to go in next week. City electrical crews already have the wiring installed.

Loftin hopes to be able to park city trucks inside next week.

Trash Routes

Mayor Loftin reiterated that, due to the holidays, the Thursday trash routes would be picked up as normal, but Friday routes would be collected on Monday.

Landscaping On Square

Mayor Loftin reported that he hopes to have a landscaping plan for the square for community review next week.

Ava Housing Authority

The Aldermen voted 3-0 to extend the contract with Donna Dixon for another 4 year term.

Closed Session

Ava City Police Officer Jonathan Perrien turned in his resignation and there will be a vacant position that will need to be filled. His effective resignation will be Dec. 26th.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan. Billy Stewart was absent.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s website at douglascountyherald.com.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on January 12 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Meetings are open to the public.