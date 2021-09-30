Pioneer Festival in Ava Announces Music and Event Schedule

The fourth annual Pioneer Festival of the Ozarks will be held this year at the Fox Trotters showgrounds on Hwy 5 just north of Ava on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2. The gate opens at 10 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday, while music begins at noon each day going until 7 p.m.

Friday’s stage starts off with Red Bridge Bluegrass, followed by Linda Stoffel and Brixey Creek; Stringed Union Bluegrass; an Open Jam Session from 4:30 – 5:30 with all local musicians of any skill level invited to join in; period Costume Contest with prizes at 5:30; ending with a square dance accompanied by Ashley Hull Forrest on fiddle and Festus Scott on guitar.

Saturday’s line-up begins with the Ozark Thunder Cloggers, followed at 1:30 by a Youth Talent Show open to young musicians playing traditional instruments; then Backyard Bluegrass; Possum Trot; another period Costume Contest with prizes at 5:30; ending with New Grass Attack band. While the music plays, visitors can also view over twenty exhibitors of traditional skills, from soap making and woodworking to food preservation, bee keeping, quilting and weaving, and many others. Tasty food will be available.

The festival is free, with financial assistance provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a stage agency, along with a grant from the Douglas County Community Foundation. Anyone wishing to make a voluntary donation at the gate is also welcome to do so. More information is at the festival website, heritage417.com.