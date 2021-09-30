Ethan Lane Lakey, 16 years, 1 month, 7 days old, passed to his Heavenly home on September 25, 2021, after a tragic hiking accident in Kingston, AR in Newton County.

Ethan was born August 18, 2005 in Springfield, MO to Lane and Sonya (Brown) Lakey.

Ethan was a faithful Christian and we have the hope of seeing him again soon, because of his faith in Jesus Christ.

Ethan is survived by his parents, Lane and Sonya, sister, Abby, brothers, Caleb and Gabriel Lakey. He is also survived by his grandparents, Marvin and Jean Lakey and Galen and Fern Brown as well as a host of other family, friends and church family.

Ethan accepted Christ at an early age and his biggest joy was serving the Lord by singing in church choir, helping with the online church ministry and uploading preaching videos of Pastor Reggie.

John 11:25-26 Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.” Ethan would want everyone to know this truth and have the assurance of Eternal Salvation.

Graveside services for Ethan will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO. Officiating will be Pastor Reggie Kelly. Memorials may be made to Camp Joy, Rt. 72, Box 518, Norwood, MO 65717. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.