Jesse Lee James Pickel, 26, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on September 14, 2021. He was born July 30, 1995 in Placerville, California. He was the son of Gerald Daniel (Jay) Pickel and Jessica Pickel.

Jesse was a funny, outgoing person. His blue eyes sparkled along with his big smile. He loved to play jokes on many of us. He thought he had a sense of humor, but most of us would disagree lovingly. Underneath that exterior, he was great help. If you were in need, Jesse would go out of his way to help.

Jesse was an awesome artist and alot of his work is on him. He loved fishing, eating, listening to music ,and drawing. He also could tear apart an electronic and fix it..most of the time. He was amazing at tinkering just like his Grampa Jerry Pickel. He was so young. He will be missed by so many friends and family.

Jesse is survived by his father, Gerald Daniel (Jay) Pickel of Ava, MO; his mother, Jessica Pickel of Arizona; younger brother, Jerry Daniel Pickel and girlfriend Emily Marie Edwards, and their children Kyston Lamar Daniel Pickel and Everly Ereca Rain Pickel; little sister Carrie Blankenship, of Ava , MO, and her children, Kylie Nicole, Bridger Leon Daniel, Ellie Elizabeth, and Harmony Grace; siblings Michelle, Jesslynn, Sally, and Logan all from Arizona; grandmother, Rita Pickel; Aunts Coleen R. Wilderson , of Ava, and Shawna Lee Hitchcock , of Kansas; close cousins, Jeffery Clark, of Kansas, Mickayla Gardner, of Mansfield, MO, and Deserea Clark, of Kansas; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava, MO. Clare Sherman will be officiating. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clingingbeardfuneralhome.com