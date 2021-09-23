Eva LaVelle Clinkingbeard of Ava, MO passed September 20, 2021 at home with her family by her side. She was born July 2, 1936 in Bakersfield, CA the third child to Eathel and Dortha Brentlinger. Shortly after, the family returned to Douglas County and lived on the Israelson Family Farm. She attended East Dogwood, a one room school house, until grade 8. Her family returned back to California in 1949 where she graduated from Bellflower High School in 1954 and attended Long Beach City College. LaVelle met Rufus “Bud” Clinkingbeard while he was stationed at Long Beach with the US Navy. They married in Ava in 1956 and took over the Clinkingbeard Family Farm the next day. Danny Andrew “Andy” was born the following year.

LaVelle worked tirelessly on the farm with great dedication and minimal complaints. With her big heart, she had a love for animals, big or small. Many critters made their way into the Clinkingbeard home to shelter from the elements. You never knew who or what would be in the living room on your way to the kitchen where a meal was always waiting. She later held various jobs outside the farm as a bookkeeper at Ava Sale Barn and Mtn Grove Livestock Auction. In addition to livestock auctions, she served also as an assistant to Dr. Lloyd Johnson at Douglas County Animal Hospital. LaVelle found joy in crochet, watching hummingbirds, lunches with the Red Hat Ladies, and baking an infinite number of Angel Food cakes. She was a member of Ava General Baptist Church and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 5993. Her compassion, friendship and desire for connection continued with her hourly Facebook fixation. Her posts and likes will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Edwin, sister Velma and daughter in law Patti. She will be intensely missed by her husband Bud, son Andy (Tammy) of Russellville, AR; granddaughters Holly of Russellville; granddaughter Tami (Dave) and great grandson Oliver of Fayetteville, AR. She loved her family of neighbors: Joe & Becky, Skip, Stuart, and Mike & Cassie.

Services will be held at Ava General Baptist Church on Friday September 24th at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Arno Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday September 23rd from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on LaVelle’s behalf to Ava General Baptist Church, Arno Cemetery, or Heart of the Hills Thrift Store.