City Wide Clean Up Planned Oct. 4-8

The City of Ava will sponsor a City Wide Fall Clean-Up October 4-8. It is a great time for property owners to get rid of some unwanted items.

The city crew will start on the east side of town on Monday and Tuesday and west side on Wednesday and Thursday. Have your items out early since there will be no call backs, according to city officials.

Things that will be accepted include: chairs, sofas, matresses, other household furniture, etc. Also, tree limbs or brush that was cut down on the premises by the owner. Please separate the brush from other items, the city requests.

Thins that will not be accepted are household waste, tires or car parts, hazardous waste items, household electrical or gas appliances, trees topped or cut down and limbs/brush by contractors.