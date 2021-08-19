Marjorie Degase

Marjorie Ella Degase, 91 years, 5 months, 4 days old, passed to Heaven on August 12, 2021 at Gainesville Healthcare Center, Gainesville, MO.

Marjorie was born March 8, 1930 in Stone County, MO to Olbert and Gladys (Meeks) Hedrick.

Marjorie was a retired School Teacher. She taught most of her years in Washington County and earlier in Taney County.

On December 28, 1950 Marjorie and Paul Lawrence Degase were united in marriage in Wasola, Missouri. Together they had two children, Paul Douglas and Deborah Lynn.

Marjorie was a Christian and attended church in Isabella. She enjoyed activities with her family. Her joy was her family and she never stopped wanting to serve others!

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul, daughter, Deborah Lynn, two brothers, Donald and J.D., three sisters, Wanda, Edna, and Connie.

Marjorie is survived by her son Paul Douglas “Doug” Degase of Squires, MO, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Marjorie will be Monday, August 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Murray Cemetery, Squires, MO. Visitation will Monday prior to the service from 1:30 p.m. to service time. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Sorensen. Memorials may be made to the Murray Cemetery. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request people attending to wear a mask. Thank you.