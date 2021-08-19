Irma Fern Bishop, 92 years, 9 months, passed to Heaven on August 14, 2021 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare, Ava, MO with her family by her side.

Fern was born November 14, 1928 in Douglas County, MO to Ernest Jackson and Sarah Virginia (Trotter) Anderson.

Fern was a seamstress and worked at Hesterlee’s in Ava for many years doing alterations.

On July 29, 1945 Fern and Walter Bishop were united in marriage in Abilene, KS and they were blessed with two children, Sue and Don.

Fern was a Christian and attended the Sweden Church with Walter. She enjoyed her flowers, canning, crocheting, and quilting. Her love was her family and especially her grand and great grandchildren.

Fern is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Walter in 2005, her siblings, Howard, Bud, Robert, Wayne, Hazel and two infant brothers.

Fern is survived by her children, Sue Wheeler and Don & Reba Bishop all of Ava, MO, her grandchildren, Brian Sherrill and wife, Nathaly and Kris Bishop & wife, Lindsey, four great grandchildren, Silvana Sherrill, Trystin, Teagan, and Traeleigh Bishop, two sisters, Wanda Haynes and Hester Lupton, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Fern will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO. Officiating will be Pastor Larry Vinson. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.