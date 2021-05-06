Pioneer Festival Seeks Volunteers

The Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks is seeking exhibitors and volunteers for its fourth annual festival, to be held October 1 and 2.

This year’s free festival will change to a Friday-Saturday schedule and be held much closer to Ava at the Fox Trotters park on Highway 5.

Putting on the festival requires considerable volunteer help, ranging from persons who can supervise children’s activities to those welcoming visitors, directing traffic, and assisting with advance planning and various contests. Community involvement is critical to the festival’s success.

Exhibitors of diverse heritage skills are also wanted. Past festivals have included quilters and spinners, soap makers, bee keepers, blacksmiths, wood and leather workers, potters, flint knappers, basket and broom makers and food preservation demonstrations, among many others.

The festival also includes open jam sessions for traditional musicians along with square dancing and clogging.

To get involved please contact PHFO by phone: (417) 746-4006 or email: [email protected]. The website is heritage417.com and the Facebook page is Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks.