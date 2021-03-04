The Douglas County and Wright County Health Departments will be holding a joint COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 16th at the Mansfield Community Center.

Appointments are required. Interested parties can call:

417-741-7791

417-926-0009

417-683-4174

Vaccinations will be available to individuals in the Phase 1A, 1B with Tiers 1,2, and 3 opened up for appointments. Individuals over 65 or those with certain medical conditions, healthcare workers, teachers, childcare workers and others qualify for the vaccine.