Douglas Sean Haskins, 52 years, 8 months, 2 days old, passed on to Heaven on February 1, 2021 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield Mo with his family by his side.

Sean was born May 31, 1968 in Kansas City, MO to Howard Lee and Leah Gail (Streight) Haskins.

On July 14, 1990 Sean and Christina Eller were united in marriage at Thornfield, MO.

Sean was a Farmer through and through. He also owned and operated his own Brushhog business. He enjoyed working on the farm, his tractor restoration, and going to bluegrass shows with Chris. He loved supporting youth in their bluegrass music. He loved talking with people and never met a stranger. Sean always said,”God put people in our paths for a reason”. He enjoyed talking with his elders about their stories and of the past. He delighted in saving any old farm machinery and tools.

Sean was a Christian.

Sean was preceded in death by grandparents, Basil & Alma Haskins and Lloyd & Gladys Streight.

He is survived by his wife, Christina “Chris”, his parents Howard and Leah Haskins, his in-laws, Denny & Susan Eller, sisters-in-laws, April Blackwell and Julia Lommatzsch, special nephew, Waylen, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Sean will be Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Thornfield Cemetery, Thornfield, MO. A Visitation will be Thursday prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Charles McFarland and Brother Murray Schrock. Family requests Memorials be made to Project Hope, 1419 S. Enterprise Ave., Springfield, MO 65804, St. Jude or Tomorrows Bluegrass Stars (www.tomorrowsbluegrassstars.org). Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request everyone to please wear a mask if attending. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.