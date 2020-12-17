Joyce Smith

Graveside services for Joyce Anita Smith, 74, Pottersville, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Souder Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.

Mrs. Smith passed away at 8:00 a.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, at her home.

She was born February 23, 1946, at Souder, Missouri, to Ira Smith and Lorena Wright Smith. Mrs. Smith worked as a home health aide at Riverways. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and going to yard sales. Mrs. Smith was a Christian.

She is survived by two children, Tina Callahan and husband, John, Pottersville, Missouri and Tony Stockdale and wife, Holly, Denver, Colorado; six grandchildren, Lucas Callahan, Levi Callahan, Tyler Callahan, Toni Brossow, Vincent Stockdale and Crystal Stockdale; six great-grandchildren, Willow, Addilyn, Savanna, Chase, Lylee and Malachi; four brothers, Bob Smith and wife, Barbara, Kenny Smith and wife, Joyce, Joe Smith and Gary Smith, all of Ava, Missouri; one sister, Genola Caudill, Ava, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents and one brother, Don Smith, preceded her in death.

Mrs. Smith laid in state from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m., Sunday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Souder Cemetery