Lois Myra Douglas

Lois Myra Tidwell was born on April 8, 1952 to W.E. “Bill” and Barbara Tidwell.

She departed this life on December 7, 2020.

On March 23, 1969 she was united in marriage to Danny Douglas. They were married over 51 years before her death.

One daughter was born to this union Myra Marie.

Mrya liked to bake pies, spending time on the farm milking cows and raking hay. She loved spending the day at the Hair and Nail Salon. She was a pastors wife for 38 years.

Myra’s favorite saying was “don’t tell Papaw”!

Myra is survived by her husband Danny, daughter Marie & husband Curt Harris, a grandson Joshua Carter, four granddaughters Emilee, Mikaela, Adrieanna & Abigail & their spouses, eight great grandchildren, five sisters, Joanna Haynes Tidwell, Susie Graham, Mary Goss & her husband Carl, Lenora Downing & Donna Reed & many nieces and nephews.

Also suvived by a special caregiver Addie Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her parents & two great grandchildren.

She will be missed by all the family & friends she had while living on earth.

Funeral services for Myra will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Mo. Visitation will be prior to the funeral at 1:00 p.m. with burial following in the Fair View cemetery. Officiating will be Reggie Kelly. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request everyone to wear a Mask when attending services. Thank you. Memorials may be made to Camp Joy. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.