New POW Flag November 25, 2020 Submitted Photo The VFW recently donated a new POW flag to the city. Members of the VFW and Mayor Burrely Loftin salute the flags as they were raised on Monday, November 16th. The POW flag was newly-donated to the city by the Ava VFW post.