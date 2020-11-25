Kenneth Gene Lane

Kenneth Gene “Doc” Lane, age 78 of Ava, Missouri passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born December 18, 1941, at Elijah, Missouri the son of Virgil and Ruth (Bennett) Lane. He was united in marriage to Candy Robertson on November 8, 1964.

After proudly serving his country as a member of the United States Navy, he began a lifelong career as a Chiropractor. His chiropractic service spanned 42 years with many of those years in Ava, Missouri. During those 42 years, he helped thousands of people and successfully achieved one of his greatest accomplishments, second only to giving his heart to Jesus Christ. Kenneth will be sadly missed, but his memory will live on forever in the hearts of his loving family and friends.

Kenneth is survived by one son, James Joseph Lane and wife Latoya; two grandchildren Aliyah and Kenneth Lane, all of Palmares, Alajuela, Costa Rica; one brother Keith Lane of Vero Beach, Florida; many precious nieces, nephews and a host of dear, life-long friends. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Candy; one daughter, Kelly Gene Lane and one brother, Wayne Lane.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Compassus Hospice of Mountain Grove, Missouri for the loving and professional care they gave to Kenneth.

Graveside funeral services for Kenneth were Monday, November 23, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery, Wasola, Missouri, with J.D. Grissom officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.