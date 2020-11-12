Dale Wesley Harmon

Dale (Wes) Wesley Harmon, 70, of Springfield, MO, passed away on Saturday, October 31st in Springfield, MO.

He was a member of the Assemblies of God church. He graduated from Evangel with two bachelor’s degrees in Music and Business. He worked for Best Western Hotels in management and corporate for over 40 years. Wes was a big reader and bibliographer with an impressive book collection. He loved music and woodworking and had just taken up bowling with his wife. Those who knew Wes, for however long, loved him—he was a joy to be around. He was a loving husband, beloved son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his father Dale Harmon, and grandson Christopher Hayter.

Dale is survived by his mother Dolores Harmon, his wife, Frances, daughters Cathi Christopher and Teri (Clif) Sickmyre, brother Mark Harmon, nephew Jonathan, niece Emily (James) McCullough, granddaughter Katie Christopher, grandson Austin (Christina) Sickmyre, great-granddaughter Kali, and many more friends and relatives.

Funeral services were held at 1pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield, MO, with Dr. Charles Harris officiating. Burial is in Ava Cemetery. Visitation was from 12-1pm, Wednesday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Miracle Network. Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.