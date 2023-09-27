Electronic Waste Collection Events Fall 2023

Bring your old computers, printers, and other electronics to the 2023 Fall E-Waste Collection events.

The South Central Solid Waste District is pleased to offer these E-Waste Collection events free of charge to residents of Douglas, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas, Howell, and Wright counties.

The E-Waste Collection events will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon, at the following locations: September 30: 603 Main Street, Cabool; and October 14: 603 Springfield Road, Ava.

These are first come, first serve events until the transport trucks are full. Residents can bring laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, all in ones, cell phones, routers/hubs/switches, adapters, inkjet/toner cartridges, printers/scanners, copy machines, fax machines, landline phones, keyboards/mice, LCD/LED computer monitors, remote controls, cable/satellite boxes, dishes/receivers and equipment, stereos/speakers, VCRs/DVD players, blue ray players, DVRs, typewriters, most appliances, all batteries, all cords, all TVs, microwaves, computer monitors, and fluorescent bulbs. The only things that cannot currently be accepted are refrigerant-containing items.

South Central Solid Waste District Coordinator Tegan Vaughn, said she is pleased that there is grant funding available for these events. “We are happy to be able to continue to provide these free electronic collection events for residents in our communities.”

Funding for these collections comes from grants from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. For questions about these events, please contact the South Central Solid Waste District Coordinator Tegan Vaughn at 417-247-7875.