Clayton William Rippee “Rip”, 91 years old, departed this life on September 18, 2023, at Cox South Hospital Springfield, Missouri with his family by his side. He was born on April 21, 1932, to Bill and Lena (Bevins) Rippee on Rippee Creek near Ava, Missouri.

On June 24, 1950, he was united in marriage to Alice Walker. They had 3 daughters. He was devoted to Alice their entire marriage. As her health deteriorated her last few months were spent at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare, Rip went every day while she was there and took her to lunch and dinner to make sure that she was eating well.

Rip spent his life as a truck driver. He drove well into his 70’s. He remembered every load including what he was hauling, where it was going, and the weight of the load. He also loved listening to bluegrass music.

Rip was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, his parents, Bill and Lena Rippee. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Eugen Rippee, Boyd Rippee, and Floyd Rippee his sisters; Helen Tate, Gladys Holman, Glenda Hulse, and Betty Rippee. He is also preceded by two sons-in-law Junior Davis and Dennis Baughman.

Rip will be missed by his 3 daughters, Anita Bright and husband Terry of Rogersville, Mo, Cathy Carpenter, of Ava, MO, and Loretta Davis of Mountain Grove, MO. He will also be missed by 5 grandchildren; Brian Hesterlee, Jessie Bright, Travis Denney, Mindy Baughman, Lindsey Davis 5 great grandchildren; Jacob Hesterlee, Hunter Baughman, Madison Denney, Macy Denney, Maddex Denney and 2 great-great grandchildren Magnum Lirley and Remedy Lirley. He will also be missed by his brother Dale Rippee of Springfield, MO. Esther Terry, a friend and caregiver, will miss him in her life. His dog Coco will miss him every day. Many other nieces, nephews, and friends will miss him in their lives.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the Ava City Cemetery.

The family requests love offerings to defray expenses in lieu of flowers.

All services under the care of Ava Family Funeral Home.