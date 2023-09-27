Ava R-1 IT Report Highlights Improvements, Challenges

During a recent report to the Ava R-1 Board of Education, IT Director Jon Doane provided an update on the district’s technology infrastructure, shedding light on both successes and ongoing challenges. The report covered various aspects of the district’s IT system, including security measures, student information systems, computer equipment, communication systems, and more.

Cameras and Doors

Mr. Doane began the presentation by discussing the status of the school’s entrances. He noted that all entrances were operational except for the East High School building’s door leading to the bus line. The door’s crash bar had been damaged by students during the second week of school, and replacement parts were on order to fix it.

In terms of security, Doane highlighted the installation of a new video server over the summer. This upgrade significantly extended the school’s footage storage capacity from 8-10 days to approximately 4-6 weeks, enhancing the ability to monitor and review security footage.

Regarding the elementary playground, Doane mentioned that the installation of cameras was still pending, and he hoped to have a definitive date for this project by the upcoming board meeting.

Infinite Campus

The IT director discussed the ongoing transition to the Infinite Campus student information system, which had been in progress since the summer. He acknowledged that ironing out data transfer issues and adapting to the new interface had been a significant focus. Despite initial challenges, he reported positive feedback from teachers regarding their experience with the system. The main hurdles had been with interface compatibility with other service providers, but Doane assured the board that these issues were being addressed.

Computers

In terms of computing equipment, the district successfully configured Chromebooks for 2nd, 5th, and 9th graders. However, Doane expressed concerns about the condition of teachers’ computers at the high school and middle school, noting that they were experiencing major issues. Plans were underway to begin replacing these computers as resources allowed.

Doane took a moment to commend the efforts of Mrs. Swatosh and Mrs. Harvill, who had played a significant role in assisting teachers with adopting the Infinite Campus system for online testing and ensuring students could easily access their student portals, thereby alleviating some of the IT department’s workload.

Switches and Communication

The IT director mentioned two switches that had malfunctioned just before the start of the school year. However, the replacements were quickly installed, and the situation was resolved without significant disruptions.

A notable technology upgrade involved the installation of a new retransmission antenna on the roof of the middle school cafeteria. This antenna extended coverage for the district’s radios, allowing administrators to communicate more effectively across the district. New radios were also ordered for the Bears Den, ensuring that they could also utilize the improved communication capabilities.

Intercoms

The elementary school’s intercom system was replaced during the summer, but Doane noted that it did not have a direct connection to the preschools. As a solution, four radios with the admin channel were provided to the preschools, enabling them to stay informed about school activities and allowing for communication with the elementary office, even when they were outdoors.

In conclusion, Jon Doane’s report highlighted the progress made in upgrading the district’s technology infrastructure while acknowledging the ongoing challenges faced in maintaining and improving the IT systems to support Ava R-1 schools. The board expressed its appreciation for the IT team’s dedication and efforts to enhance the learning environment for students and staff.