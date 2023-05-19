Teresa Lynn Vaverk

Teresa Lynn Vaverka, 59 years, 1 month, 1 day old, passed peacefully to Heaven on May 10, 2023 at her home with all her family by her side.

Teresa was born April 9, 1964 in Mansfield, MO to Narvil and Beverly (Fletcher) Tetrick.

She grew up in Ava and was a 1982 Ava High School graduate.

On April 1, 1983 Teresa and Kim Vaverka were united in marriage at the Ava Highway Nazarene Church and together were blessed with three children.

Teresa had worked at Rawlings Sportings Goods, Hagales and also was a lunch lady at the Ava Public Schools. She was a Christian and a lifelong member of the Gentry Church on K Hwy. She loved to garden and enjoyed antiqueing. She never passed a yard sale. Her joy was her family and especially her grandchildren. Teresa always wanted to be a wife and mother and then she became, “Mammie!”

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Narvil and Beverly and a granddaughter, Ellah May Terrill.

She is survived by her husband, Kim; three children and their spouses, Lacie & Ryan Beard, Josie & Tammy Vaverka and Sadie & Andrew Terrill; four grandchildren, Haley, Jackson, Emma and Brodee; two step grandchildren, Tera and Macey; her sister and husband, Tammy & Wayne Merrifield; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews, Casey & Corey Merrifield; cousins; her special best friend, Joan Burkdoll; other relatives and many friends and her little dog, Bobbie.

Celebration of Life for Teresa will be Monday, May 15, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Denney Cemetery, Ava (K Hwy). Visitation will be Monday prior to the service at 1:00 P.M. Officiating will be Pastor Bill Comer. Family requests memorials to the Denney Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.