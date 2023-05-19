Leonard Lee Hartley – age 82 of Jamesport, MO passed away Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2023, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin, Missouri. Leonard was born on September 16th, 1940, the son of Floyd “Pete” and Geraldine (Haden) Hartley on the Hartley homestead in a log cabin on Big Beaver Creek, near Arno, MO. He attended grade school in Arno and was a 1960 graduate of Ava High School. On January 20th, 1963, Leonard was united in marriage to Evelyn Boley in Ava. He worked for Trenton Foods for 32 years. Leonard was a member of the Jamesport Church of Christ and later the Trenton Church of Christ. He enjoyed animals and farm life.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents and several cousins. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn of the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Green Hill Animal Shelter, the Douglas County Museum or the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, May 11th, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Fairview Cemetery, McFall, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport. (660) 684-6133. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com