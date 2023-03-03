Leroy Charles Higgins, 101 years, 2 months, 27 days old, passed away on February 20, 2023 at Cox Health in Springfield, MO.

Leroy was born on Thanksgiving day, November 24, 1921 in Stewartville, Minnesota to Ernest Higgins and Lily (Wallace) Higgins.

He served in the Navy aboard the USS Midas in the Pacific during World War II.

On May 3, 1947 Leroy and Charlotte Kaudy were married in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin and were blessed with three daughters.

In 1954 they moved to the Ozarks. They found a forever home in Douglas County on Hunter Creek where they farmed and milked Holstein cows and worked long hours everyday. Eventually they sold the milk cows and raised beef cattle.

Leroy loved to garden and was extremely good at it. He also planted thousands of trees to help protect Hunter creek from erosion.

Leroy and Charlotte had many friends. He enjoyed steam tractor shows with Ray Fritz. They shared memories of farming in the cold north where they lived in their younger days. Ray and Vi Fritz’s family have been special to Leroy and Charlotte. Their daughter, Darlene, is a dear friend of Leroy and Charlotte’s first granddaughter, Angela.

It was Angela (Epps) Wright and her husband, Darren, who came to care for Leroy after Charlotte passed away. He was 99 years old and needed a little help as he approached 100. With their care he achieved 101 plus.

Leroy was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Charlotte, on August 9, 2021, by his parents, both brothers, Gilbert and Maurice Higgins; all three sisters, Valerie Smith, Pearl Wallace Decker, and Doris Hunt; and two nieces and a nephew.

He is survived by his three daughters: Sandra (spouse Verl Smith of Ava, MO), Susanne (spouse Larry Hester of Springfield, MO), and Diana Parks of Ava, MO. Seven grandchildren: Angela Wright, Karri Gutierrez, Adrian Rode, Jason Smith, Joseph Parks, Jennifer Parks, and Franklin Parks, and one step-grandson, Richard Hester.

Also sixteen Great-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, two great-great granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. He loved them all and they all loved him.

A memorial, Celebration of Life Service is planned for the middle of April.

Cremation services are provided by Ava Family Funeral Home.