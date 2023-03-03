Classroom to Completion

The Ava FFA teams competed in their first CDE (Career Development Event) contest of the year last week in Eldon. It was a very successful event for Ava R-1 students.

Ava FFA had three teams place 1st and three students were first-place individuals in their contests.

The Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event (CDE) provides competing students an opportunity gain awareness and demonstrate knowledge in areas that affect our air, soil and water. Competitors interpret data, use measuring devices in the field and work through real-life scenarios involving environmental threats in pursuit of scoring the highest as a team and individual.

Each team consisting of four FFA members competes in all types of weather conditions – just like professionals working the environmental and natural resource industry – in pursuit of recognition for demonstrating skills relevant to GPS navigation, soil science, water management and wildlife conservation. The competitors produce written statements and an oral presentation, and must exhibit competency via writing and identification activities.

Through these challenges, students develop interest and knowledge in sustainable management of our environment and will become the future stewards of resources critical to the future of agriculture.

There are over 25 different CDE events that student can enter, covering job skills in everything from communication to mechanics. The events are designed to develop the abilities to think critically, communicate clearly, and perform effectively in a competitive job market.

The Farm Management team took first place. Team members are: Laryme Mayberry, Erin Clouse, Makenna Davis, Erika Strong and Alanna Litwiller.

Ava’s Dairy Cattle team also won first place. This team is compose of Mathew Lakey, Abby McNish, Rose Corder and Ben Stewart.

The FFA Knowledge team won fist in competition. Team members are Jacob Laub, Levi Burton and John Shrable.

Winning first place in their division were: Nick Gendle – Horse Evaluation, Matthew Lakey – Dairy Cattle, and Laryme Mayberry – Farm Management.

Ava entered a Horse Evaluation team. Members of that team are Nick Gendle, Emily Iott, Baylinn Holt, Cayley Stark, Harmony Oguin, Jessie Brown and Lexi Semro.

The Entomology Team is composed of Kara Merritt, Noah Varner and Madison Reich.

Members of the Livestock Team are Rachel Garner, Logan Burg, Reid Barnum, Brody Stillings, Thomas Brown and Austin Campbel.

Forestry Team members are Johnathan Mullican, Ryan Corrigan and Zach Scrivner.