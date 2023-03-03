Born into the 50s and a child of the 60s, Charles Howard Hupp, was the definition of harmonious duality. The core values of loyalty, duty, respect, service, honor, integrity, and courage were not just tenets instilled in him over his eight years as an Army servicemen post high school, but were a credence to which he navigated his life as a whole. Simultaneously, Charles was also carefree, intuitive, independent, open, authentic, unique, and sensitive – principles aligned with how he approached life with a free spirit. He loved traveling, riding motorcycles, listening to rock and roll music, fantasy art, collecting knives, and slot car trains, but at the top of the list was animals.

Author, Kim Shotola, once wrote, “Animals are a window to your soul and a doorway to your spiritual destiny. If you let them into your life and allow them to teach you, you will be better for it.”

This was the special way Charles communicated. Prior to Charles departing this earthly plane, retirement was to be filled with new adventures, traveling and exploring the nooks and crannies of the US in his new RV with his favorite little buddy, a Chihuahua named Hobbit.

Today, Hobbit sits by his sister Teresa’s side, filling her home with the memory of her dearly departed brother, reminding her to be loyal to her family and friends – just as he was before taking his final breath – resilient in the face of struggles – just as he was with dyslexia – proud of myself and his work – just like the health inspectors were of his skills working in hospitals and restaurants …but more so, to remember to take time to inhale the good and exhale the bad because, after all is said and done, it’s just peace and love, man. Peace and love.

Charles Howard Hupp born February 8, 1957 Frankfurt, Germany. He departed this life on February 11, 2023 in Fordland, Missouri.

Funeral Services will be at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm, with Military Honors.