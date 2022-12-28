Working on community partnerships

The Ava R-1 School District has been working on developing community relationships and partnerships. At the start of the school year, businesses adopted new staff members.

In December, the elementary school hosted another Hat Day to benefit another student with a medical need. “Our students were given the privilege of partnering with Branded and Brewed designing sleeves for their to go cups,” said Elementary Principal Katy Chapman. “Each child was given a sleeve to decorate and those sleeves will go out to community members to put a little extra smile on their face. I loved this idea and hope to continue to partner with community businesses.”

Attendance Incentive

For the month of December, the elementary building created a few really fun incentives for attendance. A few students struggle with low attendance or struggle to arrive on time, acccording to Chapman.

If they came to school and arrived on time, students were able to add a link to a paper chain. Their names went on the link and the chain went on the cafeteria Christmas tree.

“We also had perfect attendance ornaments,” Chapman said. “Students that had perfect attendance were able to decorate an ornament with their name and add it to the tree. Classes that had perfect attendance also got to decorate an ornament for the tree.

“This was a fun project and students were excited to add to our tree,” Chapman said.

Recent Elementary Happenings

December was a busy month at Ava Elementary. Staff members started tutoring for struggling students. Tutoring takes place after school during Bears Den.

“We also had our November birthday celebration in the gym,” Chapman said. “Our November Character Run was on November 30th and our Character Word was Courage.

“We love Christmas at Ava Elementary, so we celebrate big. We had a potluck and a staff party for our building.

“Our students have really enjoyed the Winter Spirit Days and all of the festive decorations on classroom doors,” Chapman said. “Teachers have also done an amazing job at creating memorable experiences for their students. It really is the most wonderful time of the year. “

High School Happenings

During the first semester, 22 students attended Ava High School virtually. Virtual applications for 2nd semester are available on the school’s website at avabears..net. Students that have more than one F on their semester grades will need to come back to seated classes on January 3rd.

Juniors at AHS participated in the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB test) in November. This assessment measures a student’s knowledge in general science, arithmetic reasoning, word knowledge, paragraph comprehension, mathematics concepts and applications, electronics, auto and shop, and mechanical skills. This test is not just for students who may be interested in the military, but also provides information to students about their academic skills and is designed to help students identify areas of strength/interests in order to find a career in which they will most likely succeed.

Student Council hosted a Thanksgiving Faculty Luncheon for the high school staff. In return, AHS faculty hosted a Christmas Luncheon for Student Council. This has been a tradition for many years.

AHS Greenhouse students are sold the poinsettias they raised in the greenhouse.

December Academic Students of the Month were Jacob McGinnis and Elizabeth Schroeder. Academic Students of the Month are nominated by AHS teachers based on a student’s dedication to academics, attitude, and attendance. These students are introduced in front of community members at the Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon, have their picture taken for the Douglas County Herald, receive a certificate and gift card from Great Southern, and have a reserved parking spot for a month.

December Citizens of the Month were Matthew Riley and Bethany Menke. Citizens of the Month are nominated by AHS teachers based on the character word of the month. Compassion was this month’s character word. These students are recognized at a Kiwanis Club meeting once a month, have their picture taken for the Douglas County Herald, receive a certificate and gift card from Town & Country Bank, and have a reserved parking spot for a month.

Middle School Happenings

Sportsmanship was the character word for the month of November. The following students were awarded a $25 gift card donated by StateFarm Insurance and HomePride Bank. Fifth grade students were Kaylee Raubs and Yadon Martin. Six grade students were Anna Hannaford and Bryce Stewart. Seventh grade students were Khale Mendel and Mae Henry. Eighth grade students were Madelyn Cook and Trevor Phillips.

NJHS students have been manning the middle school concessions for the boys and girls’ basketball games. Students have also been tutoring elementary students in various classrooms. We are proud of all the extra work and time they are putting in. In the future they will be exploring some community outreach ideas, as well as, ways to support the middle school.

Student Council hosted Character Assemblies on Friday, December 16. They recognized students of the month and always plan fun games and activities for the students and teachers to participate in.