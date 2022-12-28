Route AC in Douglas and Ozark Counties Closed for Culvert Replacement

Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark Counties will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway.

This section of roadway is located between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.