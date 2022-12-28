New Trooper Stationed in Douglas County

Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer of Troop G, Willow Springs, announces the assignment of two new troopers within the Troop G area. The new troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 115th Recruit Class which graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The new troopers will report for duty, in their respective assignments, on January 9, 2023.

Trooper Caz A. C. Edens has been assigned to Zone 5, Douglas and Ozark counties. Trooper Edens is a native of Romona, California. He is a 2011 graduate of Heritage Christian School of San Diego. Trooper Edens’ zone supervisor will be Sergeant Charley A. Hogue and his field training officer will be Sergeant Logan S. Elliott.

Trooper Nathaniel B. Poynter has been assigned to Zone 2, Texas and Wright counties. Trooper Poynter is a native of Houston, Missouri. He is a 2016 graduate of Houston High School. Prior to his employment with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Poynter was a police officer for the Cabool Police Department, in Cabool, Missouri. Trooper Poynter’s zone supervisor will be Sergeant Dale B. Pounds and his field training officer will be Trooper Jason L. Sentman.