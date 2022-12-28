Iris Jenkins

Iris Ann Jenkins, 88 years, 10 months, and 8 days old, passed away on, December 26, 2022 at her home in Rogersville, Missouri with her family by her side.

Iris Ann was born February 18, 1934 in Rome, Missouri to Ira N. and Lotus (Solomon) Day.

Iris Ann was a 1953 Ava High School Graduate. Soon after graduation, she began working at the Kraft Foods Plant in Springfield, Missouri. She retired after working there for over 40 years.

She was a Christian and attended the First General Baptist Church on West Walnut in Springfield, Missouri.

On July 12, 1959, Iris Ann Day and Chester Jenkins were united in marriage in Springfield, Missouri. They were blessed with one son, Dustin.

She enjoyed gardening, showing and caring for her foxtrotter horses and playing Bunco. Iris Ann dearly loved her family including her two granddaugters who were the joy of her life

Iris Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Delveta Haden; and a nephew, Keith Haden.

She is survived by her husband Chester; a son Dustin Jenkins; two granddaughters, Trinity Bene` and Annabelle Jane; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Iris Ann will be Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc., Ava, Missouri. Visitation will be Saturday, December 31 from 12:00 P.M. to service time. Officiating will be Rev. Brian Garrison. Family and friends will gather at the Ava General Baptist Church Fellowship Hall after the funeral. Burial will be in the Missouri Veterans cemetery on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.. Memorials may be made to Walnut Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com