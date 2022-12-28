Anna Lee Potts Moffett age 90 of Hollister, Missouri, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Anna was born September 2, 1932 to Adrian and Mildred Potts of Claiborne, OH.

She was a lifelong resident of Union County before moving to Missouri the last years of her life. She was a 1944 graduate of Richwood High School before receiving a nurse’s certificate from the Springfield School of Nursing.

Upon receiving her degree, she began working for Dr. Drake’s medical practice and continued to be of service to the community for 25 years before retiring.

She married Richard (Dick) Dean Moffett of Raymond on January 10, 1954 and quickly became parents of two boys, Gary and Gene. She lovingly met the challenge of raising active and athletic boys in the Marysville area. She and Dick shared a love of antiques and collectibles and opened a retail shop selling their treasures next to their residence on Rt. 31. An avid walker, most days she could be found in Eljer Park or Green Pastures. She was an active and loving grandmother who was always up for adventure when her grandkids were younger. As a longtime member of Raymond United Methodist Church, she shared her love of music by playing the piano. She continued to play for the residents at Point Lookout Nursing Home and it always brought joy to her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Moffett; sister Natalia Howald; and brother Ned Potts.

She is survived by two sons Gene Moffett of Bailey, CO and Gary Moffett (Mary Pat) of Hollister, MO; and also survived and lovingly missed by her grandchildren, Sarah (Kerry)Moreno, Jacob Moffett, Rachel (Jeff) Barry, Jessica Moffett, Liz (Preston) Swingle, James Moffett, Mary Clare Moffett, and Joseph Moffett; a step-granddaughter, Lynn (Jake) Siudym; her five great grandchildren; Nico Moreno, Simon and Harriet Barry, Atlas Demos and Marshall Smith; a sister-in-law, Martha Potts and nieces and nephews Robert “Bobby” (Caroline) Howald, Joseph (Cathy) Howald, Elizabeth Howald, Jane Bialecki, Barry (Marcia) Moffett, Karen Moffett, Chuck and Becky Schmitt; and many other family and friends who loved her.

A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date in Marysville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Raymond United Methodist Church, local FFA, or local Boy Scouts of America Troops. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family locally. Condolences may be expressed at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.