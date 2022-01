Local teens from Ava win 1st indoor soccer game at Lake Country in Springfield on Saturday. The Berzerker FC, players include: Blake Reed, Hunter Diamond, Quin Breeding, Jordan Hutchison, Dathan Kilgore, Matthew Watson, Jacob Carroll, Malachi Williams, Logan Elliott, Logan Churchill (not pictured Jerico Richardson & Wyatt Coberly). Coaches are Hunter Downs and Reece Goforth.