Sue Lansdown of Ava, MO, 79 years, 7 months, and 26 days old, passed away on January 10, 2022 at Mercy hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Sue was born May 14, 1942 in Smallett, Missouri to Austin and Orlean (Huffman) Osburn.

She was a Christian of the Baptist Faith. She had not been able to attend for several years due to her health.

On March 25, 1961, Sue (Osburn) and Richard Lansdown were united in marriage in Ava, Missouri and to this union two children were born.

Her main priority was her family. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. She always enjoyed spending time with them.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and later her husband, Richard in 2009.

She is survived by her children, Kim Lansdown and Rick Lansdown and wife, Rebecca, and a bonus daughter, Jo Howard and husband, Jon; four grandchildren, Katie Barrett, Connor McLain, Ashton McLain and Amy Jo Howard; in-laws, Jerry and Karen Lansdown, Ronnie and Pat Lansdown, Carla and Kenneth Aborn and Bill and Cathy Lansdown; many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Graveside Funeral service for Sue will be Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in the Ava Cemetery with burial to follow. Officiating will be Pastor Ron Wallace. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or American Juvenile Diabetes Association.