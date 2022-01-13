James Earl “Rusty” Ingram of Ava, MO, 59 years, 6 months, 5 days old, passed away on January 9, 2022 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO with his family by his side.

Rusty was born July 4, 1962 in Mtn. Grove, MO to Bonnie Jean (Brown) Ingram.

Rusty was raised by Bill Bolding and Bonnie. He was five years old when Bill became his Daddy for life.

Rusty had worked for several years at Emerson Electric and then later became a Heavy Machine Operator for Leon Harris. After that he worked in Construction as a Carpenter for Stillings Construction out of Ava. Rusty also worked for Douglas County Road and Bridge and was currently self employed Carpenter. Rusty was recently saved and was a believer of Jesus Christ!

Rusty loved hunting, gun shows, collecting guns and knives, fishing, and most of all attending his grandkids events! Rusty loved visiting with people and enjoyed a little teasing. He will be missed by many and what’s great is that his legacy will live on in his family!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bonnie Bolding, his grandparents, Clifford “Humpy”& Thelma (Thurman) Burchell, a granddaughter, Macy Loveless, step brothers; Doug & Darrell Bolding; uncle Vernon Thurman and aunt Linda (Burchell) Graham.

Rusty is survived by his companion, Vickie Bledsoe, his children and their spouses, Jamie & Jessica Willis, Caleb & Kaitlin Applegate, Terrill Ingram, Bridgett & Brad Loveless, and Tyrell Ingram, grandchildren: Peyton Ingram, Riley & Cheyenne Willis, Aaliyah Irby, Myson Loveless, Braxton Loveless, baby D, Bailey, Ridge, & Gatlin Applegate, his siblings, Pam & Joe Stanifer, Sandy & Rick Dietz, Doug Ingram, Phillip and Tom Bolding, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends!

Graveside services for Rusty will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO with a Visitation prior to the service Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava. Officiating is Pastor Stan Collins. Family requests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.