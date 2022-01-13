Mary Grace Thompson, 93 years, 3 days old, passed on to Heaven to be with her Lord on January 4, 2022 at her home.

Mary was born January 1, 1929 in University Park, Iowa to Pearl Perry and Myrtle (Brown) Poe.

She was the seventh of eight siblings. She grew up in Iowa and started attending Mt. Zion Bible School when she was 15 years. She had received her Associates Degree in Ministry.

On June 17, 1948, Mary and Robert Eugene Thompson, Sr. were united in marriage at Burlington, Iowa. Together they were blessed with four children.

Mary was a member of the Mt. Zion Church of God (Holiness). She worked along side her husband Bob in the ministry across the country for over 50 years! Mt. Zion Bible School was always home and in their heart in the ministry. She so enjoyed traveling, church, people, plants, and dominoes. She never knew a stranger and Jesus shined through her. Serving the Lord was her motto; “Everyday is a good day when you’re serving Jesus!”

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, “Bob” Sr., her son, John Vernon, and all her siblings.

Mary is survived by her children, Reverend Robert “Bob” Thompson, Jr. and Cinda of Ava, Reverend Ken Thompson and Vicky of Fordland, and Glenna Thompson of Branson; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, special friends, Joy Anson and Carol Bezler, a host of other relatives and many friends!

Funeral services for Mary will be Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in Mt. Zion Auditorium, B Hwy., Ava, MO with burial following in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. A visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Officiating will be her sons, Reverend Robert “Bob” Thompson, Jr. and Reverend Ken Thompson. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Bible School, Rt. 1, Box 48, Ava, MO 65608 or Gideon’s International.