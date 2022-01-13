Flo Etta Runion

Flo Etta (Hannaford) Runion, a devoted Christian wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away January 5, 2022 at the age of 96. She was born February 16, 1925 in Gainesville to George and Martha (Wattenbarger) Hannaford.

In 1947, the love of her life, Coy Runion, asked her to be his wife. They were married in Mtn Home, AR on October 14, 1947. They were married for 64 years before the passing of Coy on June 26, 2011. To this union 3 children blessed their life, Brenda, Karen, and Phillip.

Flo was a stay-at-home mom for many years. She also drove a school bus and worked in the cafeteria for Gainesville RV School District, and ran a clothing store in Gainesville with Carol Hannaford. She loved her brothers and sisters in Christ. She was a member of Gainesville Church of Christ for many years, and attended the Dawt Church of Christ later in life. No obituary can explain this wonderful Christian lady’s life, she’s been writing it for 96 years.

Flo leaves behind her children Brenda Hampton and husband Tom, Karen McKee and husband J.D., Phillip Runion and wife Stacy; nine grandchildren Cindy Cantrell and husband Phillip, Beth Hampton and Lee, Dustin Hudspeth, Tyler Hudspeth and wife Audra, Jason McKee and wife Kelli, Casey McKee and Tori, Corey Runion, Keith Runion and wife Leah, Ashley Brown and husband Brad; 20 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and a host of very special nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Coy Runion; her father and mother George and Martha (Wattenbarger) Hannaford; father-in-law and mother-in-law Gather and Alta (Corp) Runion; brothers Harley Hannaford and wife Martha, Basil Hannaford and wife Norma, Marlin Hannaford and wife Alvena, Albert Hannaford and wife Edna; sister Virginia McGinnis and husband Marlin, and baby sister Stella; and granddaughter Tina Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel, Gainesville, MO with Wayne Stewart officiating. Visitation will be Saturday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to service time. Burial will be in the Brushy Knob Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Brushy Knob Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.