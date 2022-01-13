Earl H. Hardcastle Jr., age 91, of Rochelle, IL, left this world peacefully Thursday March 25, 2021 from natural causes at Serenity House in Oregon, IL. Born in Squires, MO on October 1, 1929 to Earl & Dicie Rae Hardcastle (Jennings). Earl lived many years in Rockford working at Greenlee until his retirement, before moving to Rochelle. A proud Veteran of the US Army, he served in the Korean War. Earl was a kind and generous man and spent his life helping family members whenever he could. A man of simple means, he was known for his great memory of family history and the love he had for his family. He will be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by sister-in-laws, Judy Hardcastle (Clayton) and Sandra Hardcastle (Trothing); many nieces & nephews; and their children. He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Eldon, Robert and Donald; and sisters, Mildred Pueppke, Alta McGill, Freida Adams and Betty Taylor.

Friends and Family are welcome for Graveside Services held Monday January 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Ava Cemetery, Co Rd 201, Ava, MO. Cremation rites accorded. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials to the Family.