Donation to Ava Area Animal Welfare League

DONATION: The Douglas County Community Foundation recently awarded $2,000 to the Ava Area Animal Welfare League, Jr. (AAAWL,Jr.). AAAWL, Jr. partners with local veterinarians to expand access to spay/neuter services through their programs. They have helped fund over 2,100 surgeries since founding in 2007. Find them on Facebook. Shown above from left to right are Dick Salgado, Eliz- abeth Bock, Donna Eslinger, Diana Middleton, Bill Henry, Janice Lorrain, Mary Chipps, Marilyn Alms, and Taylor Loudenberry.